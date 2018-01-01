IAF to Test-Fire Advanced Version of Brahmos Cruise Missile Before the End of 2018

(Source: Zee News; posted Aug. 31, 2018)

Indian Air Force (IAF) will test fire an advanced version of the supersonic BrahMos Air Launched Cruise Missile (ALCM) before the end of 2018. IAF has already started the process of mounting BrahMos on its frontline Sukhoi Su-30MKI air superiority fighters and the plan is to integrate the cruise missile on 40 jets."Before the end of this year, the air-launched cruise missile BrahMos will be tested, taking into account the new, expanded demands of the Indian Air Force command. It will have advanced characteristics, including those related to manoeuvering capability," BrahMos Aerospace Joint Managing Director Alexander B Maksichev told Russian news website Sputnik on Wednesday. According to Maksichev the drop tests of BrahMos cruise missiles have been conducted in which all the parameters were met and the results were "excellent."The IAF is likely to start receiving the air-launched version of BrahMos for its twinjet multirole SU-30MKI fighters in 2019. All the 40 Su-30MKI will be configured to carry three BrahMos missiles each. (end of excerpt)-ends-