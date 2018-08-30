Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: U.S. Department of Defense; issued Aug. 30, 2018)

Boeing’s MQ-25 unmanned aerial refueler, known as T1, is currently being tested at Boeing’s St. Louis site. It has completed engine runs and deck handling trials of its ability to move around within the tight confines of a carrier deck. (Boeing photo)

The Boeing Co., St. Louis, Missouri, is awarded a ceiling price $805,318,853 fixed-price-incentive-firm-target contract to provide the design, development, fabrication, test, verification, certification, delivery, and support of four MQ-25A unmanned air vehicles, including integration into the carrier air wing to provide an initial operational capability to the Navy.



The work will be performed in St. Louis, Missouri (45.5 percent); Indianapolis, Indiana (6.9 percent); Cedar Rapids, Iowa (3.1 percent); Quebec, Canada (3.1 percent); Palm Bay, Florida (2.3 percent); San Diego, California (1.5 percent); and various locations inside and outside the continental U.S. (37.6 percent), and is expected to be completed in August 2024.



Fiscal 2018 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $79,050,820 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year.



This contract was competitively procured via an electronic request for proposals; three offers were received.



The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity (N00019-18-C-1012).



