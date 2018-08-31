MSDF Submarines to Allow Women In Crew (excerpt)

(Source: The Yomiuri Shimbun; published August 31, 2018)

The Defense Ministry intends to allow female crew members to serve on Maritime Self-Defense Force submarines, ending a policy of having men-only crews, The Yomiuri Shimbun has learned.This change is aimed at alleviating a personnel shortage arising from the MSDF’s expanding range of duties and the nation’s chronically low birthrate. The ministry aims to have female SDF personnel serving on submarines from about 2023.The change also will end the restrictions on positions female personnel can hold in the Self-Defense Forces, except for certain positions in the Ground Self-Defense Force that are restricted due to legal constraints.Since 1993, the SDF has gradually rolled back restrictions on positions women can hold. In April 2017, the SDF unveiled an initiative encouraging more women to join the SDF, a move aimed at doubling the proportion of female personnel from about 6 percent at the end of 2016.Although restrictions on women holding positions including GSDF front-line infantry units and others that could potentially see direct combat have been lifted, women were still barred from serving on submarines.Submarines, which strictly conduct covert actions, have a crew of about 70 personnel. They frequently operate undersea for a month or longer, so crew members live together in close quarters for long periods.“Submarines have no changing rooms,” a senior MSDF officer said. “When personnel have a shower, they get undressed and dressed in a corridor.” (end of excerpt)-ends-