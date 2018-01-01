Creation of the Innovation Agency

(Source: French Armed Forces Ministry; issued Aug. 30, 2018)

(Issued in French; unofficial translation by Defense-Aerospace.com)

PARIS --- French Armed Forces Minister Florence Parly announced on August 28 that the creation of the Defense Innovation Agency will become effective on September 1. She has appointed Mr. Emmanuel Shiva, an entrepreneur and a reserve officer, as its first chief. “He is a recognized voice, and embodies my vision: to open us to the civil economy, and preferring the thirst for daring to the fear of failure.”



This agency, placed under the responsibility of the Directorate General of Armaments (DGA), will involve all actors of the ministry by the end of 2018. It will be open to the civil economy and start- ups, and will be turned towards Europe. It will initiate new tools as well as new ways of intervention of the ministry, in particular to favor the fast experiments.



Its budget will be gradually increased, so as to attain one billion euros per year from 2022.



During her speech at the MEDEF summer universities on August 28 in Jouy-en-Josas, Florence Parly pointed out that the 2019-2025 Military Planning Law (LPM) is the first multiyear funding law since the end of the cold war to see real growth. “It takes up the essential challenge of innovation,” Parly said.



She also recalled that the LPM offers employees the opportunity for a greater commitment, and therefore the participation of all companies is crucial. She urged the multiplication of conventions and initiatives, (“everybody will gain”), and stressed the importance of small and medium-sized enterprises alongside major industrial groups.



Florence Parly said that, “while the economy supports our defense,” defense is also “one of the lungs of our economy, a spur to our research, a driving force for innovation.



The minister concluded by saying that “this agency is no longer a project, it has become a reality. [...] It will send to the international a strong sign: France is a land of innovation. France is the country which gives research and imagination every possible opportunity to prosper. [...] The entire the government is mobilized and the military services will take all their share.”



