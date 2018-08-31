Navy Takes Delivery of Future USS Charleston (LCS 18)

(Source: US Naval Sea Systems Command; issued Aug. 31, 2018)

Despite the well-documented failings of the Littoral Combat Ship concept, and the launch of the Future Frigate program to replace LCS, the US Navy continues to accept ships of this class despite not knowing what to do with them. (Austal photo)

MOBILE, Alabama --- The U.S. Navy accepted delivery of the future USS Charleston (LCS 18) during a ceremony at the Austal USA shipyard Aug. 31.



The delivery marks the official transfer of LCS-18 from the Austal USA-led shipbuilding team to the Navy. It is the final milestone before commissioning, which is yet to be finalized.



“Today marks a significant milestone in the life of the future USS Charleston, as transfer occurs to the Navy and she enters service,” said Capt. Mike Taylor, Littoral Combat Ship (LCS) program manager. “I look forward to celebrating the commissioning of this fine ship alongside the crew later this year.”



Charleston is the 16th LCS to be delivered to the Navy and the eighth of the Independence variant. The Independence variant is noted for its unique trimaran hull and its large flight deck.



“The crew has done a tremendous job getting the future USS Charleston ready for commissioning, at which time our newest LCS will join the fleet,” said Capt. Matthew McGonigle, commander, LCS Squadron One (COMLCSRON ONE). “We are excited to see our newest LCS in San Diego soon and welcome the ship into the LCS community.”



COMLCSRON ONE supports the operational commanders with warships ready for tasking by manning, training, equipping and maintaining littoral combat ships on the West Coast.



Following commissioning, Charleston will be homeported in San Diego with her sister ships USS Freedom (LCS 1), USS Independence (LCS 2), USS Fort Worth (LCS 3), USS Coronado (LCS 4), USS Jackson (LCS 6), USS Montgomery (LCS 8), USS Gabrielle Giffords (LCS 10), USS Omaha (LCS 12), USS Manchester (LCS 14) and the future USS Tulsa (LCS 16), which was delivered in April.



LCS is a modular, reconfigurable ship designed to meet validated fleet requirements for surface warfare, anti-submarine warfare, and mine countermeasures missions in the littoral region. An interchangeable mission package is embarked on each LCS and provides the primary mission systems in one of these warfare areas. Using an open architecture design, modular weapons, sensor systems and a variety of manned and unmanned vehicles to gain, sustain and exploit littoral maritime supremacy, LCS provides U.S. joint force access to critical theaters.





The Program Executive Office for Unmanned and Small Combatants is responsible for delivering and sustaining littoral mission capabilities to the fleet.



(ends)



Austal USA Delivers Future Littoral Combat Ship USS Charleston (LCS 18) to the U.S. Navy

(Source: Austal; issued August 31, 2018)

MOBILE, Ala. --- Austal USA delivered its ninth Independence-variant littoral combat ship (LCS) to the U.S. Navy today – the third LCS delivered by Austal this year. The future USS Charleston (LCS 18) will be the sixteenth LCS to enter the fleet.



“The Austal team is excited to provide our great Sailors with another incredible warship,” said Austal USA President Craig Perciavalle. “The patriotic spirit and dedication of Austal’s talented employees, the excellent teamwork with our Navy customer and industry suppliers and the full support of our local, state, and federal legislators have all combined to bring about a mature and successful LCS program.”



Continued Perciavalle. “Knowing the important roll these awesome ships, that were built right here at Austal in Mobile, Alabama, will play in our future 355-ship Navy gives us an amazing sense of pride.”



Five LCS remain under construction at Austal’s Alabama shipyard. Cincinnati (LCS 20) is preparing for sea trials. Assembly is underway on Kansas City (LCS 22) and Oakland (LCS 24) and modules for Mobile (LCS 26) and Savannah (LCS 28) are under construction. Construction on Canberra (LCS 30) is scheduled to begin in early 2019.



Seven Independence-variant LCS are currently homeported in San Diego. “Austal is pleased with the feedback we have received from the Navy regarding the work these ships are doing on the West coast,” said Perciavalle.



More than 700 suppliers in 40 states contribute to the Independence-variant Littoral Combat Ship program. This supplier base supports tens of thousands of small business to large business jobs.



Austal is also under contract to build 12 Expeditionary Fast Transport vessels (EPF) for the U.S. Navy. The company has delivered nine EPFs while an additional two are in various stages of construction.



-ends-

