Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: U.S. Department of Defense; issued Aug. 31, 2018)

-- United Technologies Corp., Pratt & Whitney Military Engines, East Hartford, Connecticut, is awarded a $10,529,891 firm-fixed-price order (F2649) against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N00019-17-G-8008) to implement Engineering Change Proposal 11ZR034R1 for the retrofit of 14 three bearing swivel module units for Marine Corps F-35 Lightening II. aircraft.

Work will be performed in Indianapolis, Indiana (80 percent); and Oklahoma City, Oklahoma (20 percent), and is expected to be complete in August 2020.

Fiscal 2016 aircraft procurement (Marine Corps) funds in the amount of $10,529,891 will be obligated at the time of award, all of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year.

The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.







-- United Technologies Corp., Pratt & Whitney Military Engines, East Hartford, Connecticut, is awarded a $10,165,914 modification to a previously awarded fixed-price-incentive-firm target, cost-plus-incentive-fee contract (N00019-15-C-0004).

This modification provides for F-35 support equipment fleet modernization efforts to include the procurement of support equipment and associated site activation labor in support of the Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps, non-U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) participants and Foreign Military Sales (FMS) customers.

Work will be performed in East Hartford, Connecticut, and is expected to be completed in August 2021.

Fiscal 2016 aircraft procurement (Air Force and Marine Corps.); 2017 aircraft procurement (Navy); 2018 aircraft procurement (Navy and Marine Corps); non-U.S. DoD participant; and FMS funds in the amount of $10,165,914 will be obligated at time of award, $3,304,578 of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year.

This modification combines purchases for the Navy ($2,691,305, 26 percent); Air Force ($2,589,823, 25 percent); Marine Corps ($1,038,291, 10 percent); non-U.S. DoD participants ($3,263,728; 32 percent); and FMS ($582,767; 6 percent).

The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.



-ends-

