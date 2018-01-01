Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: U.S. Department of Defense; issued Aug. 31, 2018)

Lockheed Martin Corp., Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Co., Fort Worth, Texas, is awarded an $81,030,000 not-to-exceed modification to previously issued firm-fixed-price, cost-plus-fixed-fee delivery order N00019-18-F-0584 issued against basic ordering agreement N00019-14-G-0020.



This modification provides for the procurement of air vehicle initial spares for the F-35 Lightning III aircraft, including afloat spares packages, Marine Corps quick engine change kits, and associated consumables to support the air vehicle delivery schedules for Navy and Marine Corps.



Work will be performed in Fort Worth, Texas 24.4 percent); El Segundo, California (9.1 percent); Owego, New York (8.6 percent); Samlesbury, United Kingdom (7.2 percent); Cheltenham, United Kingdom (6.2 percent); Nashua, New Hampshire (6.8 percent); Torrance, California (5.5 percent); Orlando, Florida (4.9 percent); Cedar Rapids, Iowa (3.7 percent); San Diego, California (3.6 percent); Phoenix, Arizona (3.1 percent); Melbourne, Florida (3.1 percent); Irvine, California (2.5 percent); N. Amityville, New York (2.4 percent); Windsor Locks, Connecticut (2.2 percent); Baltimore, Maryland (2.2 percent); Papendrect, The Netherlands (1.9 percent); Rolling Meadows, Illinois (1.8 percent); and Alpharetta, Georgia (1.9 percent), and is expected to be completed in December 2023.



Fiscal 2018 aircraft procurement (Navy and Marine Corps), funds in the amount of $81,030,000 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the fiscal year. This modification combines purchases for the Navy ($44,052,000; 54 percent); and the Marine Corps ($36,978,000; 46 percent).



The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.



-ends-

