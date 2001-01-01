Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: U.S. Department of Defense; issued Aug. 31, 2018)

Raytheon Co., McKinney, Texas, has been awarded a $281,922,053 predominantly fixed-price-incentive, undefinitized contractual action for fiscal 2017 and 2018 DAS-4 production and upgrades.



This contract provides for 127 AN/DAS-4 Multi-Spectral Targeting System Model B (MTS-B) high definition/target location accuracy turrets; 40 DAS-1A to DAS-4 turret unit upgrades; one lot of initial shop replaceable unit spares; one lot of production support - capacity increase; and one lot of associated data.



Work will be performed in McKinney, Texas, and is expected to be completed by Sept. 30, 2020. This award is the result of a sole-source acquisition.



Fiscal 2016 aircraft procurement funds in the amount of $1,736,041; fiscal year 2017 aircraft procurement funds in the amount of $164,840,163; and fiscal year 2018 aircraft procurement funds in the amount of $115,345,849 are available for award; however, only 49.9 percent will be obligated at the time of award.



Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, is the contracting activity (FA8620-18-C-2001).



-ends-

