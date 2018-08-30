Two Modernized A-50U Airborne Warning and Control System (AWACS) to Enter the Service This Year

(Source: Russian Ministry of Defence; issued Aug 30, 2018)

Russian Defence Ministry shall receive two modernized A-50U Airborne Warning and Control System (AWACS).



Russian Deputy Defence Minister A. Krivoruchko chaired an offsite meeting in Taganrog to discuss state trials of the A-100 winged radar, deep modernization of Tu-95MS strategic bombers and Tu-142 ASW aircraft, and upgrading A-50 aircraft into A-50U systems.



“Modernization is currently underway. We are going to receive another two aircraft this year. In the future, we will continue modernization of all systems in service with the troops will continue,” the Russian Deputy Defence Minister said during an offsite meeting at the Taganrog Aviation Scientific Technical Complex named after G. Beriev.



The A-50U Airborne Warning and Control System (AWACS) is designed for detecting, tracking and identifying air, large-size ground and naval targets, to vector a fighter on air targets and short-range aircraft – on surface and naval targets.



-ends-

