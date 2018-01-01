Rheinmetall Denel Munitions Fire

Denel SOC Ltd has learnt with shock of the tragic explosion that has resulted in a fire at Rheinmetall Denel Munitions (RDM) site in Somerset West, near Cape Town.



Should the deaths that the media has reported on be confirmed, Denel SOC Ltd sends our deepest condolences to the families of anyone who has lost life in this incident.



Denel SOC is a 49% strategic partner to Rheinmetall, a company of German origin. The two companies are run independently of each other with different boards and management structures.



At the moment, Denel SOC does not have any official information with regards to the tragic events of this afternoon. We are in constant contact with RDM to share information with us as things unfold.



As soon as we have the information, we will share it with our stakeholders and the public at large. RDM is operated completely separately from Denel SOC Ltd.



Munitions Depot Blast Kills Several in South Africa

An explosion at a munitions depot jointly owned by German and South African companies has left several dead. Firefighters are working to extinguish the blaze.



At least eight people were killed during an explosion at a munitions plant near Cape Town in South Africa on Monday, authorities said.



Investigators are still trying to determine the cause of the blast at the Rheinmetall Denel Munition (RDM) depot at around 1300GMT.



RDM said in a statement that an explosion occurred at one of its buildings, but it could not confirm whether there were any injuries or fatalities.



However, Cape Town fire official Theo Layne said eight people died, as reported by the African News Agency.



"I can confirm that eight people are dead," said Layne, adding that the cause of the blast was not known.



The agency, which is based in South Africa, said a number of people were missing and firefighters were at the scene working to extinguish the blaze.





Rheinmetall Denel Munition is a munitions manufacturer jointly owned by Germany's Rheinmetall Waffe Munition, a subsidiary of the larger Rheinmetall weapons manufacturer, and South Africa's state-owned arms maker Denel.



RDM, which has its headquarters in Munich, manufactures and supplies selected munitions and explosive-related products for armed and police forces in South Africa, as well as countries in Asia, the Middle East, South America



