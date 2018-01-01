Protecting Our Troops Against Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear Threats

(Source: Australian Department of Defence; issued Sept 04, 20180

The Federal Government today announced the signing of contracts worth $238 million with Leidos Australia Pty Ltd for the supply and support of chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear defence capabilities for the Australian Defence Force under project Land 2110.



Minister for Defence, the Hon Christopher Pyne MP, said global events in this year alone have demonstrated that chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear threats are contemporary hazards throughout the world.



“Leidos Australia will be a key capability partner of the ADF for the delivery and support of cutting edge technology to protect our soldiers on the battlefield as they encounter these evolving threats,” Minister Pyne said.



“The contracts will supply approximately 70,000 equipment items to support Defence’s capability to detect and protect itself from toxic industrial chemicals and weaponised chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear agents.



“The capability will also include systems to manage contaminated personnel and equipment.



“These contracts will create 50 local jobs in Victoria and NSW in roles that directly support the Australian Government’s Sovereign Industrial Capability Priorities.”



Minister Pyne said the project will invest significant funds in the sustainment of the capability over a 15-year period and create opportunities for Australian industry around the country.



“This investment will provide an integrated and layered chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear defence capability which replaces ageing equipment reaching the end of its service life,” Minister Pyne said.



-ends-

