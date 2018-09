Navigation and Identification Systems of the C-295M Military Transport Aircraft to be Upgraded

(Source: Finnish Ministry of Defence; issued Sept 03, 2018)

Minister of Defence Jussi Niinistö mandated the Defence Forces to conclude a procurement contract to modify the navigation and identification systems of C-295M military transport aircraft.



The procurement contract will be made with the manufacturer, Airbus Defence and Space S.A.U.



