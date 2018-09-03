Israel to Decide on Next Fighter Jet Fleet By the End of the Year (excerpt)

(Source: Jerusalem Post; published September 3, 2018)

By Anna Ahronheim

The Israeli Air Force will decide within three to six months between purchasing a third squadron of F-35 jets or Boeing’s latest F-15I, The Jerusalem Post has learned.With most of Israel’s aircraft acquired up to 30 years ago, the IAF is modernizing its squadrons of aging fighter jets and helicopters in order to keep ahead of increased threats in the Middle East.Israel’s Air Force has already received 12 F-35I “Adir” stealth fighter jets built by Lockheed Martin and is expected to receive a total of 50 to make two full squadrons by 2024.While the original letter of intent signed between Israel and Lockheed Martin was for 75 aircraft, the IAF is now currently deciding whether to purchase another 25 F-35s or to purchase an advanced squadron of the F-15s built by Boeing. (end of excerpt)-ends-