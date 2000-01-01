CEA Radar + Thales Hawkei = The Best of Australia

(Source: Australian Department of Defence; issued Sept 05, 2018)

Today at Land Forces 2018, CEA Technologies showcased the first of type land-based prototype radar of their highly successful maritime-based Active Electronically Scanned Array (AESA).



The prototype, referred to as the CEA Tactical Radar, or CEATAC, has been specifically designed for carriage by the Australian-designed and built Thales Hawkei vehicle.



“This is an Australian-developed radar on an Australian-developed vehicle, which is a great outcome for Defence industry” Minister Pyne said.



“It is fantastic to see two of our most high-tech, capable and innovative technologies brought together to meet a capability need.”



Completion of the prototype radar represents a significant milestone for Defence and Australian industry and highlights the potential for Australian-developed technology to contribute to one of the world’s foremost short range ground based air defence systems.



The prototype is the first step in the integration into the Raytheon / Kongsberg National Advanced Surface to Air Missile System (NASAMS) under Army’s new Short Range Ground Based Air Defence project. If successful, CEATAC will provide improved surveillance and defence against modern airborne threats.



The prototype radar will now participate in an evaluation program with the Australian Army, in preparation for consideration by Government in 2019.



