Helibras Delivers Another H225M to the Brazilian Air Force

(Source: Helibras; issued Sept 03, 2018)

Helibras, Airbus Helicopters’ Brazilian subsidiary, has delivered to the Brazilian Air Force the 31st of 50 Airbus Caracal utility helicopters ordered in 2008 for the three Brazilian services. It is the air force’s 14th Caracal. (Helibras photo)

SÃO PAULO, Brazil --- Helibras today delivered the 31st H225M helicopter to the Brazilian Air Force (FAB). The aircraft will be operated by the Puma Squadron (3rd / 8th GAV), in Rio de Janeiro (RJ), and will increase the squadron's operational capacity by assisting the FAB’s missions.



FAB already operates 13 H225M helicopters. This helicopter is the FAB’s first to be fitted with a Spectrolab searchlight, a high-capacity searchlight that is also compatible with night vision equipment, better known as NVG (Night Vision Goggles). This year, at least two more deliveries of the model for the Armed Forces are still planned.



The H225M of the Armed Forces are manufactured in Itajubá since the inauguration of the company's new production line in 2012. The delivery is part of the contract signed in 2008 with the Federal Government to supply 50 H225M helicopters for the three military services.



-ends-

