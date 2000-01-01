Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued Sept 04, 2018)

Lockheed Martin Corp., Fort Worth, Texas, was awarded $39,223,382 for modification P00006 to the previously awarded cost-plus-incentive-fee fiscal 2018 F-35 Lightning II Joint Strike Fighter annual sustainment contract (N00019-18-C-1041).



This modification provides for additional software sustainment and flight test support for Air Systems used by the Air Force, Marine Corps, Navy, and non-Department of Defense (DoD) participants.



Services to be provided include support to maintain, update, release, and deliver air systems software, as well as support for F-35 flight test operations.



Work will be performed in Patuxent River, Maryland (43 percent); Edwards Air Force Base, California (41 percent); and Fort Worth, Texas (16 percent), and is expected to be completed in April 2019.



Fiscal 2018 operations and maintenance (Navy, Marine Corps, Air Force) funds; and non-DoD participant funds in the amount of $39,223,382 will be obligated at time of award; $31,429,694 of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year.



This contract combines purchases for the Air Force ($15,714,454; 40.06 percent); Marine Corps ($7,857,620; 20.03 percent); Navy ($7,857,620; 20.03 percent); and non-DoD participants ($7,793,688; 19.88 percent).



The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity. (Awarded Aug. 31, 2018)



-ends-

