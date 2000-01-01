Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued Sept 04, 2018)

General Atomics Aeronautical Systems Inc. (GA-ASI), Poway, California, was awarded a $50,000 minimum, $15,000,000 maximum, sole source Indefinite-delivery/indefinite quantity contract (H92403-18-D-0006) with firm-fixed-price and cost-plus-fixed-fee contract line items for integration and testing support for Medium Altitude, Long Endurance Tactical (MALET) MQ-9 and MQ-1C Special Operations Forces peculiar (SOF-p) modifications; procurement of GA-ASI developed and produced aircraft modification kits; and analysis and studies to inform future decisions on potential MALET MQ-9 and MQ-1C SOF-p modifications.



Fiscal 2018 operations and maintenance funds in the amount of $482,441 are being obligated at time of award. The work will be performed in Poway, and is expected to be completed by September 2023.



U.S. Special Operations Command, Tampa, Florida, is the contracting activity.



