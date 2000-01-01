Boeing, PGZ Partner for KRUK Attack Helicopter Program

(Source: Boeing – PGZ joint release; issued Sept. 4, 2018)

KIELCE, Poland --- Boeing and Polska Grupa Zbrojeniowa (PGZ) have signed an agreement to partner on a range of business opportunities for the AH-64 Apache in support of the KRUK Attack Helicopter Program.



The AH-64 Apache is under consideration by the Government of Poland for its attack helicopter requirement. As part of this effort, Boeing and PGZ are developing opportunities to support, sustain and upgrade defense systems; integrate unique Polish systems on the AH-64 Apache; strengthen manufacturing capabilities; incorporate PGZ companies in Boeing’s supply chain; pursue development of advance defense industrial capabilities and other activities as mutually agreed.



“PGZ is our principal defence industrial cooperation partner and this agreement further strengthens and advances our partnership,” said Gene Cunningham, vice president, Global Sales for Defense, Space & Security. “The agreement validates our long-term commitment to working with Polish industry while demonstrating industrial cooperation that supports Poland’s national security goals of developing independent defence capabilities aligned with Poland’s Plan for Responsible Development.”



“The letter of intent signed today is another step aimed at building a service and modernization base for the combat helicopter that might be selected in the KRUK program. It is crucial for us to have autonomy in maintaining the efficiency of helicopters throughout the course of their service because that is one of the key factors that will reduce life-cycle costs and, at the same time, expand the competence of our workforce and facilities. Cooperation with such a reputable partner as Boeing is a great acknowledgment of our potential,” said Jakub Skiba, President of the Management Board of PGZ.



The AH-64E Apache is the most advanced combat helicopter in production today for the U.S. Army and a growing number of international defense forces. Currently operated by 16 countries, the Apache provides unmatched capability, interoperability, readiness and the lowest operating costs.





Polska Grupa Zbrojeniowa (PGZ) is a leader of the Polish industry and one of the largest defence groups in Europe. It concentrates more than 60 companies (from defence, shipyard, and new technologies sectors), achieving annual revenue of approximately 5 billion PLN.



Boeing is the world's largest aerospace company and leading manufacturer of commercial jetliners, defense, space and security systems, and service provider of aftermarket support.



-ends-

