At Boeing Factory, Unfinished 737s Pile Up: Supplier bottlenecks threaten production at aerospace giant’s factory near Seattle

(Source: Wall Street Journal; published Sept. 03, 2018)

By Andrew Tangel and Doug Cameron

Boeing Co. is facing a problem as it races to meet demand for single-aisle, fuel-efficient jets: where to store unfinished 737s piling up at a factory near Seattle.One answer in late July was the taxiway of the small airport in Renton, Wash., next to its Boeing factory there.“Boeing is running out of space,” Renton public works administrator Gregg Zimmerman wrote to city council members in a July 27 memo about the taxiway plan. “They have encountered an emergency production challenge that threatens to interfere with their ability to keep their airplane production lines running.”A Boeing spokesman said the request for parking space was part of a “recovery plan” to get deliveries to match production rates. Mr. Zimmerman declined to comment.The unfinished airplanes illustrate a challenge to Boeing, the world’s biggest aircraft manufacturer by sales, as it tries to make enough of its new 737 Max jets to meet fast-growing demand. Boeing and rival Airbus SE together have more than $1 trillion in orders for planes, driven by a global boom in air travel that is adding 100 million passengers a year. (end of excerpt)-ends-