Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued Sept 04, 2018)

The Afghan Air Force has been operating the A-29 light attack turboprop aircraft, a variant of Embraer’s Super Tucano, for several years, and will now buy a follow-on batch through the Foreign Military Sales program. (Afghan AF photo)

Sierra Nevada Corp., Centennial, Colorado, has been awarded a ceiling $1,808,000,000 indefinite-delivery/indefinite quantity contract for potential procurement, sustainment, modifications, ferry, and related equipment for the A-29.



Work will be performed at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia; and Kabul, Kandahar, and Mazari Sharif Air Bases, Afghanistan.



Work is expected to be completed by Dec. 31, 2024. This contract involves foreign military sales to Afghanistan.



This award is the result of a sole-source acquisition. This contract is funded by appropriated Afghanistan Security Forces funds. Funds in the amount of $115,478 are being obligated at the time of award on delivery order 0001 for a site survey in Afghanistan.



The contracting activity is the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio (FA8637-18-D-6003).



