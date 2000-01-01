IAF & French Air force Conduct Basic Training in India with French Rafale Fighter & Transport Aircraft

(Source: Indian Ministry of Defence; issued Sept 05, 2018)

Indian Air Force (IAF) recently participated in Exercise Pitch Black 2018 at Darwin, Australia. Sixteen different nations from across the globe, including French Air Force (FAF) participated in this exercise.



On the return leg, Rafale fighter aircraft and transport aircraft of FAF staged through Air Force Station, Gwalior and Air Force Station, Agra from 01 – 04 Sep 18.



During the staging period, FAF and IAF carried out basic joint training, which included fighter sorties by pilots in their respective aircraft with observers onboard each other’s transport aircraft supporting the missions.



This interaction with FAF provided a unique opportunity for exchange of experience and sharing of best practices during cooperative deployment.



-ends-



