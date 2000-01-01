BEL Order Book Crosses 50,000 Crore landmark

(Source: Indian Ministry of Defence; issued Sept 05, 2018)

An order worth Rs 9,200 crore for supply of seven Long Range Surface-to-Air Missile (LRSAM) systems has pushed the order book of Navratna Defence PSU Bharat Electronics Ltd (BEL) beyond 50,000 crore for the first time in history of the company.



The Navratna DPSU is confident that this is just the beginning and is looking at maintaining a healthy order inflow with business segments such as Radars & Weapon Systems, Electronic Warfare Systems, Fire Control Systems, Communication Systems and C4I Systems driving its growth in the coming days.



The company has entered into contracts worth about 9,200 crore with Mazagon Dock Limited (MDL) and Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers (GRSE) to supply LRSAM systems to be fitted onboard seven ships to be built by these two shipbuilders. This is the highest-ever single value order bagged by BEL Director (Mktg), BEL, SmtAnandi Ramalingam, signed the contracts on behalf of BEL with MDL and GRSE.



As the lead integrator of Akash Missile system, BEL has already proven its prowess in the realm of Turnkey Missile Systems. The company is now geared up for futuristic programmes such as the Quick Response Surface to Air Missile (QRSAM) for the Army, Medium Range Surface to Air Missile (MRSAM) for the Air Force and Long-Range Surface to Air Missile (LRSAM) for the Navy. BEL is the lead integrator of LRSAM systems for the Navy’s P-17A stealth frigates.



The BEL will continue its indigenisation efforts in line with the ‘Make in India’ initiative. Strategies and action plans are in place to face competition, maintain its technological edge and retain its leadership position in strategic electronics.



-ends-

