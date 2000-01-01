The Netherlands – Patriot Recapitalization (RECAP)

(Source: Defense Security Cooperation Agency; issued Sept 5, 2018)

WASHINGTON --- The State Department has made a determination approving a possible Foreign Military Sale to the Netherlands of four (4) Netherlands Patriot Fire Units for an estimated cost of $105 million. The Defense Security Cooperation Agency delivered the required certification notifying Congress of this possible sale today.



The Netherlands has requested Recapitalization (RECAP) of four (4) Netherlands Patriot Fire Units. RECAP includes Radar Sets (RS), Radar Digital Processors (RDP), Engagement Control Stations (ECS), Information and Coordination Central (ICC), Modem Man Stations (MMS), Launching Stations, and Post Deployment Build (PDB)-8 upgrades along with parts, tools, technical and engineering assistance, support services, testing, and other related elements of logistics and program support, which will produce fire units at the Configuration 3+ capability. The total estimated program cost is $105 million.



This proposed sale will support the foreign policy and national security objectives of the United States by improving the security of a NATO Ally, which is an important force for political stability and economic progress in the European region.



This sale improves the Netherlands' capability to meet current and future enemy threats. The Netherlands will use the enhanced capability to strengthen its homeland defense and deter regional threats, and provide direct support to coalition and security cooperation efforts. The Netherlands will have no difficulty absorbing this upgraded equipment and support into its armed forces.



The proposed sale of this equipment and support will not alter the basic military balance in the region.



U.S. Government personnel will conduct the RECAP at Letterkenny Army Depot. The purchaser typically requests offsets. There are no known offset agreements proposed in connection with this potential sale.



Implementation of this proposed sale will not require the assignment of any additional U.S. Government or contractor representatives to the Netherlands.



There will be no adverse impact on U.S. defense readiness as a result of this proposed sale.



This notice of a potential sale is required by law and does not mean the sale has been concluded.



-ends-

