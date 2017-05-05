Sub Deal with Thailand Shows China’s Naval Capability: Expert

(Source: Global Times; issued Sept 06, 2018)

China is capable of exporting submarines with advanced technology at a relatively lower price and offering thoughtful after-sales services, a Chinese military insider said Wednesday, after China started building a submarine for Thailand.



The China Shipbuilding Industry Corporation (CSIC) started building a Type S26T submarine on Tuesday for the Royal Thai Navy, an important cooperation project between China and Thailand, CSIC announced on its WeChat account Tuesday.



CSIC attaches great importance to the project and will organize expert technicians to examine the quality of the project, CSIC said, noting that it hopes the two countries will be able to cooperate further after this project.



Contracted on May 5, 2017, the submarine was designed by CSIC's No.701 Research Institute, and it will be built by its affiliated Wuchang Shipbuilding Industry Group.



"China didn't have a presence in the international submarine market. Now the Type S26T submarine signals that China already has the capability to export high-tech submarines to other countries," Song Zhongping, a military expert, told the Global Times on Wednesday.



On July 31, CSIC also started building four littoral mission ships for the Royal Malaysian Navy. The 68.2-meter long, 680-ton vessel will be used for maritime patrols, coastal security and search and rescue operations.



China has exported 13 different types of surface warships to seven countries, including Egypt, Thailand, Pakistan and Bangladesh, reported the WeChat social media account of the Ordnance Industry Science Technology.



"China could sell some of its submarine technologies to foreign buyers, especially to those who have a good relationship with countries like Pakistan. We are not like some countries whose main purpose is weapons sales and trading just to earn more dollars," Li Jie, a naval military expert, told the Global Times previously.



"Along with the equipment, China provides training courses on operating them, as well as maintenance services," Song said.



