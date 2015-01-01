Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defence; issued Sept 05, 2018)

Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., Military Aircraft Systems, Melbourne, Florida, is being awarded a $164,326,263 firm-fixed-price modification (P00061) to a previously awarded, fixed-price-incentive (firm target) contract (N00019-13-C-9999).



This modification provides for the procurement of one Japan configuration E-2D Advanced Hawkeye aircraft for the government of Japan.



Work will be performed in St. Augustine, Florida (24.90 percent); Syracuse, New York (19.05 percent); Melbourne, Florida (7.60 percent); El Segundo, California (4 percent); Indianapolis, Indiana (4.08 percent); Menlo Park, California (3.83 percent); Rolling Meadows, Illinois (2.30 percent); Aire-sur-l'Adour, France (1.49 percent); Owego, New York (1.37 percent); Woodland Hills, California (1.26 percent); Lunenberg, Novia Scotia, Canada (1.58 percent); Longueil, Quebec, Canada (0.69 percent); Laval, Quebec, Canada (0.63 percent); Latina, Italy (0.13 percent); Wimborne, United Kingdom (0.06 percent); and various locations throughout the continental U.S. (27.03 percent), and is expected to be completed in March 2020.



Foreign Military Sales funds in the amount of $164,326,263 are being obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year.



The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.



