GUIYANG --- China-developed FTC-2000G, an export version versatile aircraft, on Wednesday hit the production line in the city of Anshun in southwest China's Guizhou Province, according to its developer.
The FTC-2000G was developed by the Guizhou Aviation Industry Corporation under the state-owned Aviation Industry Corporation of China (AVIC) to meet the demand of the international market. The company has full independent intellectual property rights of the aircraft.
It is expected to conduct its maiden flight by the end of September.
The multi-functional military aircraft is fit for attacking, fighting and training. It could also be used for reconnaissance [missions], or even adapted [as a dedicated] reconnaissance plane.
The model can have up to seven hardpoints and a maximum suspension weight of 3,000 kg.
