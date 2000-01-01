China's FTC-2000G Export-Version Versatile Aircraft Rolls Off Production Line

(Source: Xinhuanet; issued Sept 06, 2018)

The Guizhou subsidiary of China’s state-owned Aviation Industry Corporation of China (AVIC) has rolled out the first FTC-2000G light multirole combat aircraft, derived from its JF-9 jet trainer and intended for the export market. (Internet photo)

GUIYANG --- China-developed FTC-2000G, an export version versatile aircraft, on Wednesday hit the production line in the city of Anshun in southwest China's Guizhou Province, according to its developer.



The FTC-2000G was developed by the Guizhou Aviation Industry Corporation under the state-owned Aviation Industry Corporation of China (AVIC) to meet the demand of the international market. The company has full independent intellectual property rights of the aircraft.



It is expected to conduct its maiden flight by the end of September.



The multi-functional military aircraft is fit for attacking, fighting and training. It could also be used for reconnaissance [missions], or even adapted [as a dedicated] reconnaissance plane.



The model can have up to seven hardpoints and a maximum suspension weight of 3,000 kg.



