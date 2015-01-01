U.S. Air Force B-52s Arrive at RAF Fairford

(Source: US Air Force; issued Sept 05, 2018)

A B-52 Stratofortress from Barksdale Air Force Base arrives at RAF Fairford on Sept. 5. The bomber is in the U.K. in support of AMPLE STRIKE 18, a Czech-led exercise involving 19 NATO allies and partners. (USAF photo)

A Bomber Task Force deployment of B-52 Stratofortress aircraft, Airmen and support equipment from the 307th Bomb Wing and 2nd Bomb Wing, Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, has arrived at RAF Fairford, England, to conduct theater integration and flying training.



The deployment of strategic bombers to the U.K. helps exercise RAF Fairford as United States Air Forces in Europe's forward operating location for bombers. The deployment also includes joint and allied training in the U.S. European Command theater to improve bomber interoperability.



Training with joint partners, allied nations, and other U.S. Air Force units contributes to our ready and postured forces and enables us to build enduring and strategic relationships necessary to confront a broad range of global challenges.



