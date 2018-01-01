Eurofighter Milestones: Tactical Air Wing 73 “Steinhoff” Achieves 40,000 Flying Hours

(Source: Eurofighter Typhoon; issued Sept 06, 2018)

In August, Colonel Gero von Fritschen who is the Commodore based at the Laage Air Base in Northern Germany was proud to announce a special anniversary. The magical mark of 40.000 flying hours was accomplished without any incidents.



In August Colonel Gero von Fritschen who is the Commodore based at the Laage Air Base in Northern Germany was proud to announce a special anniversary. The magical mark of 40.000 flying hours was accomplished without any incidents. The commodore himself flew the 40,000th flying hour and was warmly welcomed by a small group of representatives to celebrate this special milestone.



Colonel von Fritschen thanked the entire team with a smile on his face and thanked the squadron for the outstanding performance for the last 14 years: "Thank you for your great professional work. Thank you for doing your best to keep the Eurofighter accident-free every day"



In March, the squadron received a 20-year certificate for accident-free flying from the German General for flight safety.



-ends-

