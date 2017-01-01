Gear of the Future for Our Troops

(Source: Australian Department of Defence; issued Sept 07, 2018)

The Morrison Government has approved a project to enhance and continuously improve the equipment used by the Australian Defence Force.



Minister for Defence, the Hon Christopher Pyne MP, said the Integrated Soldier Systems project, valued at up to $1 billion over its 13-year life cycle, would deliver a range of items of equipment to the ADF for use by our troops.



“We’re taking a flexible approach here,” said Minister Pyne, “investing up to $240 million between now and 2023, with the flexibility to update and change things as technology develops into the future.”



The project would deliver a broad range of equipment to ensure our personnel continue to meet emerging threats, are less detectable, less susceptible to enemy attacks and able to fight longer and more effectively in challenging conditions.



The first tranche will deliver supplements to the basic equipment used by soldiers including body armour, helmets, hearing and eye protection and load carriage equipment; as well as field equipment like water purifiers, helmet torches, storage bags, cooking gear, and sleeping bags.



In the future the project will continue to enhance the basic equipment used by soldiers to keep it up to date, as well as looking at things like hand-held translators, portable unmanned aerial vehicles and ideas like exoskeletons or ‘mule’ unmanned vehicles to help soldiers carry their equipment.



“This investment under LAND 125 Phase 4 will ensure our soldiers have the mobility and protection to deploy quickly and achieve their mission as an integral component of the ADF.”



“Delivery of the subsequent tranches will be subject to a range of variables centred on incorporating emerging technologies, some yet to be fully developed, to ensure our soldiers continue to have the best capabilities available.”



Minister Pyne said the 2016 Defence White Paper made it clear that the Government would invest in a program for continuously improving the personal equipment soldiers use.



The open Request for Tender to establish a Prime Vendor for the Supply of ADF Field Equipment will be released to market through AusTender. Industry are encouraged to register with AusTender which will provide access to all tender documentation and ensure you receive any additional updates on the project.



-ends-

