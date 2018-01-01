The Most Accurate Guided Mortar Shell in the World That Surprises Any Hiding Enemy

(Source: IMI Systems; issued Sept 06, 2018)

RAMAT HASHRON, Israel --- IMI Systems developed a new and unique mortar munition of its kind in the world that is capable of pinpointing ground targets.



According to the “Walla news” magazine, the new “Dokran” morar shell is guided by a GPS and inertial navigation systems and enables fighters to hit targets in an accuracy level of up to 10 meters from the target.



The “Dokran” meets the operational needs of armies around the world, for accuracy, minimum collateral damage and precise hitting of qualitative targets and infrastructures in open areas, as well as preventing the harm of uninvolved civilians in populated urban low-intensity conflict’s zones.



The mortar’s precision provides infantry forces with the ability to hit targets in populated areas from a long distance, while ensuring the survivability and protection of the forces, minimizing the operational risk and obviating the need for complex and vulnerable “logistical tail” due to reduced amount of bombs required (the first shell hits the target).



Due to its unique characteristics, the mortar shell can reach a range of approximately 8 km and get activated in the air as an airburst munition or target attack munition. The ability to use different warheads enables to handle a wide range of targets and threats such as enemy forces sheltering in buildings, extensive vegetation or armored vehicles.



