China Building Anti-Radiation Missiles

(Source: Forecast International; issued Sept 06, 2018)

NEWTOWN, Conn. --- China is putting more effort into the development of electronic warfare aircraft and related weapon systems, including anti-radiation missiles. The People's Liberation Army Air Force's interest in anti-radiation missiles has increased along with the steady rise in the deployment of air defense radars by China's neighbors. This is also the case with the People's Liberation Army Naval Air Force.



Japan, South Korea, Taiwan and Vietnam are all working to enhance their air defense networks. A lack of anti-radiation missiles would make suppressing these potentially hostile air defense systems very difficult for Chinese combat aircraft.



Early on, China had no active anti-radiation missile program, so it turned to Russia to meet this need. Beijing quickly ordered the Kh-31P, which China now manufactures under the YJ-91 designation. China has since launched a domestic development program. Beijing new anti-radiation missile is the LD-10, which uses the existing SD-10 medium-range air-to-air missile as a basis.



The vast majority of anti-radiation missiles manufactured by China will be for its own armed forces.



