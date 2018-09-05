Armed Forces Ministry Orders 1,200 Unprotected Light Tactical Multi-Purpose Vehicles

(Source: French Armed Forces Ministry; issued Sept 06, 2018)

(Unofficial translation by Defense-Aerospace.com)

The French army’s new utility and liaison vehicle, dubbed véhicule léger tactique polyvalent non protégé (VLTP NP) and designated VT4, is derived from the Ford Everest SUV. (DGA photo)

The Directorate General of Armaments (DGA) on September 5, 2018 awarded Arquus (formerly Renault Trucks Defense) an order for 1200 unprotected light tactical multipurpose vehicles (VLTP NP), designated "VT4" (4x4 tactical vehicle) by the Army.



Intended to be used primarily on national territory, the VT4 will quickly become a familiar sight in France as they will be deployed in particular for the benefit of the Sentinel mission.



The Military Planning Act 2019-2025, promulgated on July 13 by the President of the Republic, emphasizes the need to renew the aging military equipment of the armed forces. In this case the VT4 will mainly replace the P4 all-terrain light vehicle, introduced in the 1980s.



The VT4 will be used mainly by the Army but also by the Air Force, the Navy, the Military Fuels Service, the Interservices Ammunition Service and the National Guard. It will ensure the rapid movement of soldiers on the national territory and stabilized foreign theaters, on all types of terrain. A typical mission will be the rapid intervention of light patrols for missions to secure national territory.



With a maximum total gross weight of less than 3.5 tonnes, the VT4 will be able to carry 4 soldiers equipped with the Felin soldier system and their equipment, or 5 soldiers without Felin.









This latest order is part of a global contract awarded by the DGA in late 2016 for the acquisition of 4,380 vehicles, including 3980 for the Army. It completes an initial order for 1,000 vehicles awarded in 2016, which calls for delivery of the first vehicles during the autumn 2018.



The VT4 is a commercial 4x4 militarized by Arquus in its Saint-Nazaire factory. The adaptations include strengthening the off-road capability of the vehicle, pre-equipping it for the integration of radios and an operational information system, and providing it with weapons racks and removable glass protection. Arquus is committed to ensuring a rate of availability of the VT4 fleet of 90% nationwide via its repair network.



-ends-

