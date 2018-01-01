Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: U.S. Department of Defense; issued Sept. 06, 2018)

General Dynamics, National Steel and Shipbuilding Co., San Diego, California, was awarded a $218,717,565 firm-fixed-price contract for the execution of USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) fiscal year 2018 docking phased maintenance availability.



This availability includes a combination of maintenance, modernization, and repair of USS Bonhomme Richard.



This contract includes options which, if exercised, would bring the cumulative value of this contract to $249,176,364. Fiscal 2018 operations and maintenance (Navy); and fiscal 2018 other procurement (Navy) funding in the amount of $218,717,565 will be obligated at time of award, and $161,687,028 will expire at the end of the current fiscal year.



Work will be performed in San Diego, California, and is expected to be completed by May 2020. This contract was competitively procured using full and open competition via Federal Business Opportunities website.



Two offers were received in response to solicitation N00024-18-R-4404.



The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, District of Columbia, is the contracting activity (N00024-18-C-4404). (Awarded Sept. 4, 2018)



-ends-

