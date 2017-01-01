Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: U.S. Department of Defense; issued Sept. 06, 2018)

DRS Network & Imagining Systems LLC, Melbourne, Florida, was awarded a $435,000,000 hybrid (cost-plus-fixed-fee and firm-fixed-price) contract for horizontal technology integration second generation forward looking infrared thermal receiver units, kit components, spares, repairs, and engineering and technical services.



One bid was solicited with one bid received.



Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Sept. 9, 2025.



U.S. Army Contracting Command, Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland, is the contracting activity (W909MY-18-D-0032).



-ends-

