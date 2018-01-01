Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: U.S. Department of Defense; issued Sept. 06, 2018)

Alliant Techsystems Operations LLC, Plymouth, Minnesota (W52P1J-18-D-0092); and General Dynamics Ordnance and Tactical Systems, Marion, Illinois (W52P1J-18-D-0093), will compete for each order of the $1,850,000,000 fixed-price with economic-price-adjustment contract for the procurement of 20 mm, 25mm, 30x113mm, and 30x173mm medium caliber ammunition.



Two bids were solicited with two bids received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Sept. 5, 2023.



U.S. Army Contracting Command, Rock Island Arsenal, Illinois, is the contracting activity.



-ends-

