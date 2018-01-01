RFP Issued for Ka-226 Helicopters

(Source: The Hindu; published Sept 05, 2018)

The India-Russia joint project to build Ka-226T helicopters in India is making progress after delays. Defence Ministry has issued the Request for Procurement (RFP) for 200 helicopters to Indo-Russian helicopters limited, the Joint Venture (JV) between India and Russia set up to build the Ka-226T in India.



“The RFP was issued two weeks ago. We expect to induct them in three years,” Mr. Nambiar said. The JV is between India’s Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) and Russia’s Rostec - JSC Rosoboronexport and Russian Helicopters.



India and Russia have concluded an Inter-Governmental Agreement (IGA) for 200 helicopters estimated to cost over $1 billion. As per the deal, 60 helicopters will be imported from Russia and atleast another 140 will be built in India by HAL with technology transfer. Of the 60 helicopters in flyaway condition, 16 are for the IAF, Air Marshal Nambiar said.



As per procurement procedure, the JV will submit details of pricing and other details, followed which contract negotiations will take place. The Kamov-226T helicopters are meant to replace the ageing and obsolete Cheetah and Chetak fleets of the Indian armed forces. The number is expected to go beyond 200 given the large requirement from the services.



