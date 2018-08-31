Rolls-Royce to Power Boeing MQ-25 Aircraft for US Navy

(Source: Rolls-Royce plc; issued Sept. 06, 2018)

Rolls-Royce engines have been selected by Boeing to power the US Navy’s new MQ-25 Stingray aircraft, which will provide unmanned, carrier-based air-to-air refuelling.



The US Navy has awarded the MQ-25A engineering and manufacturing contract to Boeing to provide four aircraft. The MQ-25 is designed to provide the US Navy with a much-needed refuelling capability and extend the range of combat aircraft from carriers.



Each MQ-25 aircraft will be powered by a single Rolls-Royce AE 3007N engine, manufactured in Indianapolis, US. The AE 3007N, the latest variant of the Rolls-Royce AE family of engines, will provide more than 10,000 lbs of thrust and additional electrical power to the aircraft.



Jarrett Jones, Rolls-Royce, Executive Vice President, Customer Business, Government Relations and Sales, said: “Congratulations to Boeing for being selected to develop this historic aircraft in support of the US Navy. For Rolls-Royce, it will expand our UAV expertise with unmanned aircraft in the US Navy fleet, which includes the Triton and Fire Scout aircraft.”



Col. James “Hondo” Geurts, USAF Ret., assistant secretary of the US Navy for research, development and acquisition, discusses the recent MQ-25A Stringray contract award to Boeing Defense, why the program is significant for the Navy, and future ways to make Navy acquisition faster during a Aug 31, 2018, interview with Defense & Aerospace Report Editor Vago Muradian.





The proven Rolls-Royce AE family of engines includes turbofan, turboprop and turboshaft variants, and the total AE engine fleet has accumulated more than 74 million engine flight hours. AE engines power aircraft for the US Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps and Coast Guard, and a variety of military and civilian aircraft in service around the world. Rolls-Royce has delivered nearly 7,000 AE engines from the company’s advanced manufacturing facility in Indianapolis.



The AE 3007H turbofan engine powers the Navy’s Triton and the Air Force Global Hawk, as well as commercial and business aviation aircraft. The AE 2100 turboprop powers the Lockheed Martin C-130J and LM-100J, as well as the C-27J and Saab 2000; and the AE 1107C turboshaft powers the Bell-Boeing V-22 Osprey operated by the US Navy, Marine Corps and Air Force. The MT7, a marinized variant of the AE 1107, will power the Navy’s Ship-to-Shore Connector hovercraft.



