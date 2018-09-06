T625 Multirole Helicopter Completes First Flight

(Source: Turkish Aerospace Industries; issued Sept. 07, 2018)

Turkish Aerospace Industries has carried out the first flight of its T625 multirole helicopter, the company’s most ambitious project to date. It marks a major milestone in the impressive development of Turkey’s aerospace industry. (TAI photo)





The first prototype of new generation, 6 tone, light intermediate, T625 Helicopter which is completely designed and developed by Turkish Aerospace, completed its maiden flight after several ground tests.



During its 20 minutes flight, the aircraft performed as expected with an assessment of the helicopter’s general handling, transmission and rotor systems.







T625 is a new generation, twin engine, 12 seated + 2 crew helicopter specifically designed for military, paramilitary and civilian purposes. Its state-of-art avionics, visionics, new technology transmission and rotor systems are designed for exceptional performance at hot and high harsh geographical conditions.



T625 Multirole Helicopter is planning to meet a range of new export opportunities and requirements in the worldwide market as a game changer and new player, by exceeding the multi-mission requirements for adverse weather conditions with its MTOW/Cabin Size ratio, highest levels of safety and operational benefits for operators with EASA certification.





Click here for information on the T625 program, on the TAI website.



Turkey's Indigenous Helicopter Makes Maiden Flight: Mass production expected after 2021

(Source: Anadolu Agency; published Sept. 06, 2018)

By Gokhan Ergocun

ANKARA --- Turkey's first indigenous helicopter T625 made its maiden flight on Thursday in the capital Ankara.



The multirole helicopter has been designed and produced by Turkish Aircraft Industries Corporation (TAI).



"As we promised, the inaugural flight of our T625 helicopter, took place on September 6 thanks to the overachievement of Turkish Aerospace Industries," Turkish Defense Industries (SSB) announced on its official Twitter account.



SSB president Ismail Demir also congratulated people who contributed to the helicopter's design and production process.



Last week, SSB has said that T625's tests were successfully completed on September 2.



"T625 Multirole Helicopter is designed and optimized to meet and exceed the multi-mission requirements for hot and high geographical environments and for adverse weather conditions," TAI said in its website.



The indigenous helicopter project was launched in 2013 by TAI and SSB.



TAI said T625's mass production is expected to begin after 2021.



