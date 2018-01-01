Korea Aerospace Industries and Meggitt Sign Contract for Development of an Engine Vibration Monitoring Unit

(Source: Meggitt plc; issued Sept 10, 2018)

Meggitt PLC, a leading international company specialising in high performance components and sub-systems for the aerospace, defence and energy markets, have signed a contract for the development of an Engine Vibration Monitoring Unit (EVMU).



The contract covers the development of a high temperature electronic EVMU and the delivery of prototypes for the KF-X fighter jet. It also demonstrates the trust and confidence in Meggitt’s products and services, as this is one of a number signed with KAI to supply the KF-X.



The South Korea government started the concept for an indigenous fighter in 2011 and are now developing this next generation fighter aircraft. The KF-X is a partnership with the Indonesian government, which has agreed to invest the development costs of the aircraft. The South Korean Air Force plans to replace its aging F-4D/E Phantom II and F-5E/F Tiger II aircraft once the production starts in the mid-2020s and Indonesia also has a plan to acquire aircrafts from this programme.



Meggitt Sensing Systems President, Chris Allen said: “This contract builds on the development work we have been undertaking with KAI on innovative technology for the KF-X. We look forward to continuing our partnership and developing and delivering state of the art prototypes.”



