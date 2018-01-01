Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued Sept 07, 2018)

DRS Network & Imagining Systems LLC, Melbourne, Florida, was awarded a $231,467,028 firm-fixed-price contract for lightweight laser designator rangefinder.

Bids were solicited via the internet with one received.

Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Sept. 5, 2028.

U.S. Army Contracting Command, Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland, is the contracting activity (W91CRB-18-D-0021).





-- DRS Network & Imaging Systems LLC, Melbourne, Florida, was awarded an $112,777,000 firm-fixed-price contract for Maintenance Support Device Version 4 Light maintenance, accessories and support services.

Bids were solicited via the internet with six received.

Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Sept. 6, 2023.

U.S. Army Contracting Command, New Jersey, is the contracting activity (W15QKN-18-D-0096).



