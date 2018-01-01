Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued Sept 07, 2018)

United Technologies Corp., East Hartford, Connecticut, has been awarded a $436,688,397 cost-plus-incentive-fee modification (P00027) to contract FA8626-16-2139 for designing, fabricating, integrating, and testing complete, flight-weight adaptive engines.



The contract modification is for the execution of next generation adaptive propulsion risk reduction for air superiority applications.



Work will be performed in East Hartford, Connecticut, and is expected to be completed by Feb. 28, 2022. Fiscal 2018 research and development funds in the amount of $10,000,000 are being obligated at the time of award.



Total cumulative face value of the contract is $1,449,687,297.



Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Dayton, Ohio, is the contracting activity.



