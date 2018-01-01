Orders for 100 Turkish-Indonesian Medium Battle Tank

(Source: Anadolu Agency; published Sept 07, 2018)

By Hayati Nupus

The Kaplan medium tank jointly developed by Turkey’s FNSS and Indonesia’s PT Pindad, seen here during three months of trials by the Indonesian defense ministry, could win its first two export orders by the end of the year. (PT Pindad photo)

JAKARTA --- The Philippines and Bangladesh have put an order for 100 KAPLAN medium tanks which are co-produced by Turkish defense contractor FNNS and Indonesia's PT Pindad, said Windu Paramata, the head of the medium tank project at Pindad.



Paramata said the two countries had expressed willingness to buy 40 to 50 units each.



"In October, we will be demonstrating medium tanks there, as a condition for the procurement of defense equipment in their countries," Paramata told Anadolu Agency on Friday.



Paramata said the Indonesian Ministry of Defense also mulled purchasing the KAPLAN tanks but the ministry was still evaluating the number of units to be procured. Paramata said the Indonesian Army's Research and Development Agency had certified the medium tank earlier this year.



Paramata praised the Turkish-Indonesian battle tank as featuring the most recent technology in the global defense industry.



Poland followed suit in producing a similar tank, Paramata said, adding, however, that the country was still at the concept stage.



Paramata said the medium tank is suitable for use in countries with only two seasons in Southeast Asia, such as Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, and the Philippines as well as in four-season countries as it can operate at a maximum temperature of 50 degrees Celsius, and at a minimum temperature of - 30 degrees Celsius.



Turkish, Indonesian Tank Ready for Mass Production

(Source: Anadolu Agency; published Sept 05, 2018)

By Goksel Yildirim

ANKARA --- A medium-weight military tank jointly developed by Turkey-based defense company and its Indonesian partner is ready for mass production, Anadolu Agency has learnt.



Turkey's FNSS Savunma Sistemleri (FNSS) General Director Nail Kurt said in an interview on Wednesday that the KAPLAN MT tank successfully passed the required qualification tests in Indonesia.



"The tank was successful in tests conducted to gauge its durability and shots, which stretched over nearly three months," Kurt said.



Kurt noted that the 30- to 35-ton tank was built on a project model agreed upon by Indonesia's PT Pindad, to meet the country's need for medium-weight tanks.



"There was a plan to turn it into a production project, we are now in that phase. A five-year budget is coming after 2019. The total need is between 200-400 units, we are talking about very serious quantities."



Kurt said they expect to sign an export contract by 2019, adding that the two countries will equally contribute to the manufacturing process.



He said a "small order" of 20-25 tanks could be taken even in 2018.



Kurt pointed out that the medium-weight class tank has important advantages such as easy deployment and low operation costs, adding that they were currently negotiating with "three or four countries".



KAPLAN MT medium-weight tank



The KAPLAN MT tank's prototype was first exhibited at the 13th International Defense Industry Fair held last May.



A CMI Cockerill 3105 tower -- equipped to fire high-pressured 105mm shells -- provides the tank’s firepower.



Diesel-engine powered, the tank has a full automatic transmission and is able to carry three crew members -- a driver, shooter and commander.



With a maximum speed of 70 kilometers per hour (43.4 miles per hour) the vehicle's range is 450 kilometers (280 miles).



Ballistic guards protect the tank's body and the vehicle has add-on armor. In addition, the tank's belly is guarded against mines.



It also has a secondary weapon in the shape of a 7.62mm coaxial machine gun.



