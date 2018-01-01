Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: U.S. Department of Defense; issued Sept. 10, 2018)

L-3 Communications Vertex Aerospace LLC, Madison, Mississippi, is awarded $202,936,338 for modification P00029 to a previously awarded indefinite-delivery requirements contract (N00019-14-D-0011) to exercise an option for organizational, intermediate, and depot level maintenance, logistics, and engineering support for Navy T-45 aircraft, aircraft systems, and related support equipment for flight and test and evaluation operations.



Work will be performed at the Naval Air Station (NAS) Kingsville, Texas (45.7 percent); NAS Meridian, Mississippi (41.7 percent); NAS Pensacola, Florida (10.1 percent); and NAS Patuxent River, Maryland (2.5 percent), and is expected to be completed in September 2019.



No funds will be obligated at time of award; funds will be obligated on individual orders as they are issued.



The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.



-ends-