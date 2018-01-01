Indra Wins Contract to Supply State-of-the-Art Lanza 3D Radar to the Royal Thai Air Force

(Source: Indra; issued Sept 11, 2018)

MADRID --- Indra has signed a contract for the delivery of its 3D radar, LANZA LRR, to the Royal Thai Air Force (RTAF). Indra’s radar will also include the delivery of other associated equipment such as Indra’s AirDef (an advanced air defence command and control system). The company will also provide a comprehensive logistic package including training to the Royal Thai Air Force operation and maintenance personnel, spares and warranty.



LANZA is a family of state-of-the-art 3D radar systems based on a fully modular and scalable architecture, both in hardware equipment and software packages/capabilities. Sharing common logistics and life cycle support concepts, this family includes a wide variety of possibilities of configuration adapted to the particular needs of each End User in all cases achieving the most demanding, or specific, operational requirements and cost effectiveness trade off. These multi-scenario, multi-role radars not only meet current NATO requirements, but also include advanced functionalities to meet future challenges.



All radar systems in the family are tri-dimensional, solid state, operate in L band, apply pencil beam exploration (electronic control in elevation of radiation beams), with distributed architecture, redundant in critical elements, allowing for soft-fail degradation in the case of certain items failure.



More than 30 years of experience in 3D radars



The company has been working on the design, manufacture, operation and integration of 3D radars for more than 30 years. Furthermore, the LANZA radar family is currently in service in the five continents.



With this project, Indra closes a relevant deal, which reaffirms its leading position as global Defence and Security technology solutions supplier. At the same time, Indra reinforces its commercial position in the Asia-Pacific region, where the company has operated for more than two decades. Indra has offices in China, India, Philippines, Indonesia, Malaysia and Australia. Indra has a permanent presence in Thailand through its commercial office, opened in 2017. The company already delivered in this country, three air traffic control radars, all of them currently in operation.





Indra is one of the world's top technology and consulting companies and a technology partner for the key operations of its clients’ businesses worldwide. It is a leading worldwide provider of proprietary solutions in niche areas in the Transport and Defense Markets and the absolute leader in IT in Spain and Latin America. In 2017, Indra posted a revenue of €3,011m, employed 40,000 professionals, and had a local presence in 46 countries plus sales operations in more than 140 countries.



-ends-