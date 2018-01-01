Successful Air-to-Air Refuelling of LCA Tejas

(Source: Indian Ministry of Defence; issued Sept 10, 2018)

After initial dry contact runs last week, the Indian Air Force on Monday carried out the first in-flight refuelling test of its Tejas light combat aircraft, which took on fuel from an Il-78 tanker aircraft. (Indian AF photo)

In a significant achievement and a major step towards Final Operational Clearance (FOC) of LCA Tejas, the mid-air refuelling of ‘wet contact’ trial for LCA Tejas MK-1 was successfully carried out today from an Indian Air Force base. The trial was a part of the Air-to-Air refuelling flight tests conducted by IAF.



Before this ‘wet contact’ trial, the ‘dry contact trials’ were successfully conducted on September 04 & 06, 2018 where the Drogue (basket) extended from the IAF tanker aircraft by a fuel hose, was tracked and plugged into using the aircraft refuelling probe without taking fuel. IAF provided all required support to DRDO including the tanker aircraft for the successful test flight.



The Air-to-Air refuelling capability for LCA is a ‘force multiplier’ for the IAF, giving the aircraft the potential to stay airborne for much longer periods of time.



The enhanced range and endurance in air is expected to provide IAF a host of options in exploiting the operational potential of the LCA as well as to participate in international exercises without having to stage through several locations enroute.



Raksha Mantri Smt Nirmala Sitharaman has complimented DRDO-ADA, IAF, HAL and other agencies involved in the mission.



Maiden Midair Refueling Trial (Actual) of LCA Successful

(Source: Hindustan Aeronautics Limited; issued Sept 10, 2018)

BENGALURU --- The Light Combat Aircraft (Tejas LSP8) has successfully completed the Wet (actual) engagement today by transferring 1900 Kgs fuel from IAF IL-7878 mid-air refueling tanker.



The refueling was carried out at an altitude of 20000 ft. The aircraft speed was 270 knots and all the internal tanks and drop tanks were refueled. A few days ago, the successful dry docking of aerial refueling probe with mother tanker was carried out on September 4 and 6, 2018,



With this, India joins the elite group of countries who have developed the Air-to-Air (AAR) system for military class of aircraft, says Mr R Madhavan, CMD, HAL.



Piloted by Wg Cdr Siddarth Singh of NFTC, this significant milestone was achieved today at 0930 hrs with designers from HAL and ADA closely monitoring the system parameters from the ground station at Gwalior.



The performance of aircraft systems (mainly Fuel & Flight controls systems) during the trial were in-line with the design requirements and was closely matching with the results of extensive ground tests of air-to-air refueling system.



