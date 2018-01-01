Iran Successfully Tests Home-Made Missile Defense System: Military Official

(Source: Xinhua; issued Sept 11, 2018)

TEHRAN --- An Iranian military official said on Monday that his country has successfully tested the home-made missile defense system of Bavar-373, Tasnim news agency reported.



Bavar-373, the Iranian version of the Russian S-300 defense missile system, has passed its tests of intercepting ballistic missiles, said Mahmoud Ebrahiminejad, deputy commander of Iran's Khatam al-Anbiya Air Defense Base.



Ebrahiminejad described the Bavar-373 as "more powerful and more reliable" than the S-300 missile system.



Every part of the defense missile will be produced inside Iran, he noted.



Western countries, especially the United States, have repeatedly expressed their concerns over Iran's ballistic missile developments, and urged the Islamic republic to halt such research.



Tehran, however, has dismissed the Western concerns, saying its missile capabilities are non-negotiable as they serve the deterrence purpose only.



