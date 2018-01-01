Replacing the F-16s: U.S. Ambassador Presses for Decision by 14 October (excerpt)

(Source: The Brussels Times; posted Sept 10, 2018)

By Andy Sanchez

U.S. Ambassador to Belgium Ronald Gidwitz warned on Sunday that Washington might not extend its offer to sell Belgium Lockheed Martin F-35 fighter planes to replace its ageing F-16s indefinitely and without modifying it.The offer expires on 14 October, the date of Belgium’s municipal elections.Gidwitz said in an interview with VCT Radio and Belga News Agency that the plan now was to wait until 14 October and see the Belgian Government take the right decision.He added that if the Belgian Federal Government’s decision is postponed beyond 14 October, he would advise the U.S. Government to extend the offer, but the terms of the offer would probably change. (end of excerpt)-ends-