Nammo Completes First Live Fire Trials of Only European F-35 Test Gun

(Source: Nammo; issued Sept 10, 2018)

Last week Nammo completed the first live fire trials of its recently installed GAU-22, the 4-barrelled Gatling gun carried by the F-35 Lightning II.



Housed in a purpose-built facility at Raufoss, Norway, the gun is the only one of its kind outside the United States. This again makes Nammo the only ammunition provider for the F-35 able to conduct a full range of verification and acceptance testing for every production lot independently.



“This setup is really unique, in that allows us to do all the testing we need just minutes away from the production site. That again means that can cut down the time between a production lot leaving the factory, and when it is tested and ready to go to the customer. It also means we can have a much higher confidence in the quality of the products we deliver, as we are able to control every aspect of the process from beginning to end,” said program director for aircraft ammunition in Nammo, Anders Nyhus.



The GAU-22 and its associated facility have been acquired through an agreement with the Norwegian Defense Materiel Agency as part of the development of Nammo’s APEX-ammunition for the F-35. The APEX is the only ammunition type available for the F-35 that will allow the aircraft to use its gun effectively in any scenario, both peace time air-policing and wartime operations against enemy aircraft and ground units.



