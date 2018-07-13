Armed Forces Ministry Awards Preliminary Studies for Three Future Capabilities of Scorpion Program

(Source: French Armed Forces Ministry; issued Sept 10, 2018)

(Unofficial translation by Defense-Aerospace.com)

The Armed Forces Ministry has awarded contracts for the preliminary studies of three future capabilities of the SCORPION program.



Armed Forces Minister Florence Parly gave a boost to the Scorpion program last May, validating the roadmap to accelerate the introduction of new equipment, in addition to those already ordered, and to faster integration of technological innovations currently being developed.



It is within this framework that the Directorate General of Armament (DGA) has just launched studies to prepare three future capabilities of the SCORPION * program: the integration of drones and robots into the combat system; communications with dismounted soldiers, and how to manage the multiplication of sensors.



These preparatory studies were awarded to tns-MARS, the prime contractor that brings together Thales, Nexter and Safran. The goal of these studies is to allow the launch of new development programs in the next four years.



Continuing its ambition to better protect ground forces and bring them superiority in the field, the SCORPION project plans to launch, as early as 2022, the integration of robots and mini-drones into the ground combat system. These unmanned systems, connected to the information system and which limit the exposure of combatants to potential threats, will provide a decisive advantage to combat units by extending their intelligence and intervention capabilities.



A particularly exposed actor, the dismounted combatant, is at the heart of the second study, whose goal is to allow him to exchange information in real time and in complete security, with all actors on the battlefield. It will have data exchange facilities to access information from other combatants and vehicles, and will help to feed the tactical situation of the device with elements closer to the ground.



The overall performance is also based on the best possible use of the many sensors deployed on the battlefield. To process and analyze all the data produced, it will be necessary to rely on artificial intelligence technologies and massive data processing. The objective is to assist the combatant in action by proposing solutions for a greater reactivity.





* The SCORPION program aims to transform air-land contact combat capabilities by enhancing their tactical interoperability and operational readiness. It currently includes six operations: three new armored vehicles (Griffon, Jaguar and Serval), the modernization of the Leclerc tank, the SICS information system and the operational readiness system.

The 2019-2025 military programming law, promulgated on July 13, 2018, provides for the acceleration of the SCORPION program: 50% of the new medium armored vehicles will be delivered by 2025.



