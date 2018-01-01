Japan – E-2D Advanced Hawkeye Airborne Early Warning and Control Aircraft

(Source: US Defense Security Cooperation Agency; issued Sept. 10, 2018)

WASHINGTON --- The State Department has made a determination approving a possible Foreign Military Sale to Japan of up to nine (9) E-2D Advanced Hawkeye (AHE) Airborne Early Warning and Control (AEW&C) aircraft for an estimated cost of $3.135 billion. The Defense Security Cooperation Agency delivered the required certification notifying Congress of this possible sale on Sept. 7, 2018.



The Government of Japan has requested to buy up to nine (9) E-2D Advanced Hawkeye (AHE) Airborne Early Warning and Control (AEW&C) aircraft, twenty eight (28) T56-A-427A engines (18 installed and 10 spares), twelve (12) Multifunction Information Distribution System/Joint Tactical Radio System (MIDS/JTRS) terminals (9 installed and 3 spares), ten (10) APY-9 Radars (9 installed and 1 spare), eleven (11) AN/AYK-27 Integrated Navigation Control and Display Systems (INCDS) (9 installed and 2 spares), thirty (30) LN-251 Embedded Global Positioning Systems/Inertial Navigation Systems (EGIs) with Embedded Airborne Selective Availability Anti-Spoofing Module (SAASM) Receiver (18 installed and 12 spares), and twelve (12) AN/ALQ-217 Electronic Support Measures (ESM, 9 installed and 3 spares).



Also included are: aircraft ancillary equipment, modifications, spare and repair parts, support equipment, publications and technical documentation, software, personnel training and training equipment, ferry services, U.S. Government and contractor logistics, engineering, and technical support services, and other related elements of logistics and program support. The total estimated program cost is $3.135 billion.



This proposed sale will support the foreign policy and national security of the United States. Japan is one of the major political and economic powers in East Asia and the Western Pacific and is a key partner of the United States in ensuring peace and stability in that region. It is vital to U.S. national interests to assist Japan in developing and maintaining a strong and effective self-defense capability.



The proposed sale of E-2D AHE aircraft will improve Japan's ability to effectively provide homeland defense utilizing an AEW&C capability. Japan will use the E-2D AHE aircraft to provide AEW&C situational awareness of air and naval activity in the Pacific region and augment its existing E-2C Hawkeye AEW&C fleet. Japan will have no difficulty absorbing these aircraft into its armed forces.



The proposed sale of this equipment and support does not alter the basic military balance in the region.



The principal contractor will be Northrop Grumman Corporation Aerospace Systems in Melbourne, Florida.



There are no known offset agreements proposed in connection with this potential sale. Any offset agreement will be defined in negotiations between the Purchaser and the prime contractor.



Implementation of this proposed sale will not require any additional U.S. Government or contractor personnel in Japan. However, U.S. Government, or contractor personnel in-country visits, will be required, on a temporary basis, in conjunction with program technical and management oversight and support requirements.



There will be no adverse impact on U.S. defense readiness as a result of this proposed sale.



This notice of a potential sale is required by law and does not mean the sale has been concluded.



